Man connected to 16 violent robberies in North Austin arrested, charged

A man was arrested after Austin police said he was connected to more than a dozen robbery cases in North Austin.

Austin police said during the robberies, investigators say Brian Degrate, 33, targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community.

APD is aware of 16 total incidents between Sept. 14-Oct. 19. Two additional suspects participated in some earlier robberies. Detectives are working on those cases.

Degrate is charged with 21 counts of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and one count of Robbery by Assault. He's a convicted felon and known robbery suspect.

Police said his history includes convictions for Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, and Burglary of a Vehicle.

Some of these incidents involved more than one victim. A summary of each incident can be viewed below:

1. Case – 22-2580040Time/Date – Wednesday, September 14, at 5:00 p.m.Location – Northgate Blvd/Rundberg LaneWeapon – Handgun and batSummary – Degrate and another suspect pulled up to the victim in a maroon Suburban. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim, and the second suspect swung a bat at the victim's head. Degrate and the other suspect took the victim's wallet after threatening to kill him.

2. Case – 22-2620643Time/Date – Friday, September 16, at 2:00 a.m.Location – 9200 block of Northgate BlvdWeapon – HandgunSummary – Degrate approached the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex and held him at gunpoint. He then went through the victims pockets and stole money from his wallet.

3. Case - 22-2620191Time/Date – Monday, September 19, at 3:00 a.m.Location – 9300 block of Northgate BlvdWeapon – batSummary – The victim parked his vehicle at his apartment complex. Upon exiting his vehicle, Degrate hit the victim with a bat. His car, cell phone, and keys were stolen. The stolen car was found shortly after.

4. Case - 22-5026734Time/Date – Monday, September 19, at 3:00 a.m.Location – 9000 block of Northgate Blvd Weapon – BatSummary – The victim was hit with a bat before being robbed.

5. Case – 22-2620202Time/Date – Monday, September 19, at 4:55 a.m.Location – 300 block of W Rundberg LaneWeapon - handgun and black metal batSummary - Degrate approached the victim in the parking lot with a handgun and a metal bat. Degrate hit the victim in the head. A second bystander tried to intervene, and Degrate left the scene in a sedan

6. Case – 22-2620206Time/Date – Monday, September 19, 5:11 a.m.Location – 9200 block of North PlazaWeapon – Bat and handgunSummary – The victim was walking on North Plaza when Degrate and another suspect approached him. One of the suspects hit him in the head with a bat. The victim fell to the ground when the second suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and took the victim's wallet, cash, and cell phone. Both suspects left the scene in a black sedan.

7. Case – 22-2781147Time/Date – Friday, September 30, 12:05 a.m.Location – 9200 block of Northgate BlvdWeapon - HandgunSummary – Degrate approached the victims in the apartment complex's parking lot. He pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded money. During the robbery, Degrate pulled out a second handgun and pointed it at the victims. He then searched the female victim and took some cash before fleeing.

8. Case -- 22-2730028Time/Date – Friday, September 30, at 12:20 a.m.Location – 9200 block of Northgate BlvdWeapon – Handgun and HammerSummary - The victim was seated outside of his residence in the breezeway. Degrate approached him and threatened him with a handgun while holding a hammer. He walked the victim back to his apartment and entered it. Degrate took several phones and cash from the other victims inside the apartment. After taking the items, he left the area on foot with the stolen items.

9. Case – 22- 2750272Time/Date – Sunday, October 2, at 2:45 a.m.Location – 1800 block of W Rundberg Lane Weapon – HandgunSummary – The victim exited his apartment and was approached by Degrate. He pulled out a handgun, took the victim's phone, and demanded money. When the victim said he did not have money, Degrate went through the victim's pockets and forced the victim into his apartment. He then went through the victim's apartment and took his wallet, bank cards, knife, and a Machete.

10. Case – 22-2760186Time/Date – Monday, October 3, 3:37 a.m.Location – 9000 block of Northgate BlvdWeapon - Machete and handgunSummary – The victims were sleeping in their car in the parking lot of an apartment complex when Degrate threw a piece of concrete through the window of their vehicle. He threatened the victims with a handgun and a machete while demanding their property. Degrate took a backpack from the victims and fled the area.

11. Case – 22-2761390Time/Date – Monday, October 3, 9:17 p.m.Location – 8800 block of Research Blvd Svrd NBWeapon – MacheteSummary – The victim was in the stairwell of his apartment complex when Degrate approached him from behind. He then grabbed the victim from behind and cut him with a machete multiple times while demanding property. Degrate took the victim's phone, and the victim fled to his apartment. The victim suffered injuries from machete strikes.

12. Case -- 22-2781075Location – 9200 block of Northgate BlvdTime/date – Wednesday, October 5, 1:00 a.m.Weapon – Machete and black pistol (pistol in left hand) (second gun was seen in waistband)Summary – Victims were inside their vehicle located in the apartment complex's back parking lot. Degrate approached the victim's vehicle with a machete and a pistol. The suspect threatened the victims and demanded money. Degrate threatened the victims to lie down on the ground, then patted them down.

13. Case -- 22-2820458Location – 8800 block of Research Boulevard Svrd NBTime/Date – Sunday, October 9, 5:38 a.m.Weapons – Pepper spray, handgunSummary – The victims were walking through their apartment complex parking lot. Degrate approached the victims, demanded their belongings, and pepper sprayed one victim. He then pointed a handgun at the victim and took her jewelry, makeup, Taser, wallet, and money.

14. Case -- 22-2830253Location – 8800 block of Research Boulevard Svrd NBTime/Date – Monday, October 10, 4:45 a.m.Weapons – Pepper spray, handgunSummary – The victims were sitting in their vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot. Degrate approached the victims, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded their belongings. The victims did not give him any property and drove away.

15. Case -- 22-2840222Location – 2000 block of W Rundberg LaneTime/Date – Tuesday, October 11, 6:45 a.m.Weapons – Struck victim with fistSummary – The victim was at the bus stop when she was approached from behind by Degrate, who then took the victim's purse. As the victim tried to get her purse back, Degrate hit the victim in the head and neck area.