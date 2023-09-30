Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, authorities received a call about a hit-and-run involving a postal worker at 243 Julia Street.

Cantu says video from the scene shows a post office truck going southbound on Julia Street trying to make a left turn on Bauman Road. An "impatient" driver in a 2011 white Ford Expedition tried to go around the postal truck and clipped them in the back.

This caused the truck to fall into a ditch and land on top of the postal worker who authorities believe flipped out of the truck when it tipped over, officials say.

Many people rushed to help the male postal driver and were able to pull the truck off the driver so they could render aid, Cantu said. People attempted to stop the male driver, but he left the scene.

The postal worker was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital, authorities say.

According to Cantu, they were able to get the vehicle's license plate and describe the driver as a Hispanic male. When law enforcement went to the home linked to the license plate, the person said the car had been stolen.

Houston police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information on the driver to contact HPD.