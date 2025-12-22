APD looking for SUV that struck, injured e-bike rider in NW Austin

The Brief APD looking for white SUV, driver involved in crash in November E-bike rider injured in crash SUV left scene without stopping, rendering aid



The Austin Police Department is looking for a driver that struck and injured an e-bike rider in Northwest Austin in November.

What we know:

APD says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the intersection of Mesa Drive and Rockford Lane, just north of Anderson High School.

The victim was riding an electric bike on Mesa Drive, when a white Volkswagen SUV turned onto Rockford Lane, striking them.

The suspect vehicle then left the scene without stopping or rendering aid and the rider suffered bodily injury, said APD.

The driver of the SUV is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, between 160-170 lbs and 5'8" to 5'10" with a medium build. He also had a red or auburn goatee that went down to his chest and a thick Southern accent.

(Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.