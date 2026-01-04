Off-duty deputy dies in Austin bar parking lot shooting

article

The Brief A Caldwell County deputy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Club Rodeo in North Austin. The suspect remains at large, and Austin Police are currently working to determine the motive and events that led to the gunfire. Authorities are seeking the public's help, requesting any witness statements or cell phone footage from the scene to help identify the shooter.



Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Caldwell County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in a nightclub parking lot in Austin early Sunday morning.

Club Rodeo fatal shooting

What we know:

Austin Police Department officers were called to Club Rodeo, located at 9515 North Lamar Blvd., just after 2 a.m. The initial report was that an officer from another agency had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot with trauma to his body. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as a deputy with the Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constables Office. His name has not yet been released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators believe the deputy was shot by an unknown suspect who remains at large. The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are working to determine what led to the gunfire.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who was at Club Rodeo at the time of the shooting to come forward. Detectives specifically requested that the public review cell phone or social media videos and photos that may have captured the moments leading up to, during or after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.