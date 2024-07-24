Officer-involved shooting: Suspect shot after attempting to steal police unit

Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in East Austin.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 24, around 6:17 p.m., near Loyola and Decker Ln.

Pflugerville police said they were conducting a drug investigation.

Officers tried to pull over a suspect, who they say was combative, and then tried to steal an unmarked police unit.

Officers fired at the suspect and the suspect was later taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

No other details were released.