Officer-involved shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one man dead in North Austin.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis says an officer responded to a 9-1-1 prowler call which is considered a high priority call.

The call came in at about 11 p.m. on September 10 in the 1500 block of West Anderson Lane.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had a gun and was attempting to get into a nearby nail salon.

Officers tried to get the man to put the gun down and after 14 minutes of negotiating, five officers shot and killed the suspect.

Chief Davis said officers were "pleading with this individual to drop the gun. Multiple attempts to deescalate the situation were made by the officers. And it's unfortunate that that did not occur."

The area remains closed off as the investigation continues.