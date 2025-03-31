Austin crime: 2 killed, several others injured in 3 separate shootings

The Brief Austin police are investigating three separate shootings within 32 hours One shooting on 6th Street left four injured on March 30 In two other separate shootings, two people were killed



It was a violent weekend in Austin. Police said there were three shootings within 32 hours.

If you have any information to help with these investigations, call the Austin Police Department.

First shooting

The backstory:

The first shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 30, on Sixth Street.

Mr. Siego, the owner of Blindside Lounge, said he was working the door that night when chaos erupted next door.

"I quickly started closing the doors, not allowing people to come in here in order to make sure that my patrons inside were safe, and I wasn't allowing some perpetrator in," Mr. Siego said.

Police said one of the victims got into a pedicab, and they were able to catch up to them about two blocks away.

RELATED: 4 injured in 6th Street shooting; Austin police investigating

"That's when we got multiple more calls saying that there were more victims inside of club on Sixth Street," Austin Police PIO Cpl. Matthew Nonweiler said.

Police said a total of four people were shot at the Lit Lounge.

"At that location, there is pretty much chaos every weekend," Mr. Siego said.

Records show there were at least seven arrests on that side of the block last year.

"It's really not this side that’s the problem side. It’s abandoned and 2 or 3 businesses are completely irresponsible with the way they conduct business. And we’re left with three small businesses trying to operate in a high-quality manner in a low-quality environment," Mr. Siego said.

A suspect has not been arrested yet.

What they're saying:

The owner of Lit Lounge, Anh Tran, sent a statement on the incident:

"Over the weekend, an isolated incident occurred inside Lit Lounge involving a firearm. This is the first time something like this has ever happened at our venue, and it has deeply impacted us, our team, and our community. Most importantly, we are incredibly grateful that no lives were lost and that everyone was able to exit the building safely.

Our thoughts are with all of our patrons and their families who were affected. We understand how upsetting this was, and we’re taking it extremely seriously.

Lit Lounge has always prioritized safety above all else. We have professionally trained, licensed security present every night we are open, and we never operate without proper security protocols in place—including thorough pat downs performed by an experienced third-party security team. At all times, we have security at the front door, back door, and multiple security officials inside the building.

Right now, we are actively reviewing every aspect of our security procedures to determine how a firearm was able to make it inside the building. We are working closely with law enforcement and taking immediate steps to tighten and strengthen our safety measures moving forward.

This was an isolated incident, and we are committed to making sure it remains that way. We are grateful for the ongoing support from our patrons, their families, and the wider community. Your trust means everything to us, and we are dedicated to ensuring Lit Lounge remains a safe, enjoyable, and welcoming space for everyone."

Second shooting

The backstory:

The second shooting happened on Sunday, March 30, at a little after 10 p.m.

Police said a 16-year-old shot and killed another teenager, Matthew Pichardo, outside a home on Bradsher Drive.

RELATED: Homicide in South Austin: Teenager shot, killed; teenage suspect turns himself in

The shooter ran off but later turned himself in to the Juvenile Center a few hours later. He is charged with first-degree murder.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 10th homicide of the year.

Third shooting

The backstory:

The third shooting happened near Harrisglenn Drive and Howard Lane in the early morning hours of Monday, March 31.

RELATED: Homicide in Northeast Austin: Police investigate shooting

Police said one person was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Just last year, a teenager died in this same neighborhood at the hands of another teen.