Officials investigating after man found dead on Lee County road

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to identify a man who was found dead on a road in the Blue area on March 27.

Officials say they received a report just before midnight about a man in the roadway on County Road 306. Emergency Medical Services were dispatched and when they arrived they found that the man was dead.

The man has not been identified. He is described as follows:

Believed to be a Hispanic male

About 5'8" and 150 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Thin build

Mid 20's to early 30's in age

Military-style haircut

Wearing a tan G-shock watch and a red yarn necklace

Has "Timothy" tattooed on left forearm

Anyone with information on the man's possible identity is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 979-542-2800.

