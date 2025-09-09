Suspect in apartment complex homicide pushed ex-girlfriend into path of moving vehicle: sheriff
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say physically abused his ex-girlfriend who was pushed into the path of a moving vehicle.
The woman later died from her injuries.
What we know:
28-year-old Olmer Lopez has an active warrant for second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the Aug. 31 homicide at an apartment complex in Travis County near Manor.
Just before 1 a.m. that day, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the complex in the 8400 block of E Parmer Lane. Callers reported people yelling and fighting in the parking lot.
When they arrived, deputies found 33-year-old Yury Bobadilla on the pavement in need of help. First responders performed CPR and took Bobadilla to the hospital, but just before 4:30 a.m., she was pronounced dead.
TCSO says that witness statements and surveillance video indicate she had suffered physical abuse from Lopez, her ex-boyfriend. Bobadilla was then pushed into the path of a moving vehicle.
Lopez fled the scene before deputies arrived.
What's next:
An active warrant has been issued for Lopez's arrest and TCSO says he is being pursued by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident or Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.