Suspect in apartment complex homicide pushed ex-girlfriend into path of moving vehicle: sheriff

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say physically abused his ex-girlfriend who was pushed into the path of a moving vehicle.

The woman later died from her injuries.

What we know:

28-year-old Olmer Lopez has an active warrant for second-degree felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the Aug. 31 homicide at an apartment complex in Travis County near Manor.

Just before 1 a.m. that day, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the complex in the 8400 block of E Parmer Lane. Callers reported people yelling and fighting in the parking lot.

When they arrived, deputies found 33-year-old Yury Bobadilla on the pavement in need of help. First responders performed CPR and took Bobadilla to the hospital, but just before 4:30 a.m., she was pronounced dead.

TCSO says that witness statements and surveillance video indicate she had suffered physical abuse from Lopez, her ex-boyfriend. Bobadilla was then pushed into the path of a moving vehicle.

Lopez fled the scene before deputies arrived.

What's next:

An active warrant has been issued for Lopez's arrest and TCSO says he is being pursued by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident or Lopez's whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.