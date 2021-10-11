Omni Hotels helping local food banks through Feeding America

article

The Here Comes Omni crew with Omni Hotels & Resorts recently made a stop in Austin in their Omni RV.

The crew is traveling nearly 4,500 miles over eight days to meet with clients and associates at 15 Omni hotels but also to help fight hunger by giving back to local food banks through Feeding America.

Omni has committed to a donation of 10 meals per mile traveled to Feeding America and its hosting local donation drives along the way. The goal is 45,000 meals.

Photo courtesy Omni Hotels.

One of those stops was in Austin at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa on October 7.

The donations and drives ties into the hotel chain's work through its Say Goodnight to Hunger & Feeding America program which was launched in June 2016.

