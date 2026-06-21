One dead, four critically injured including two children in Manor crash

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The Brief A 23-year-old woman was killed and four others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following an early Sunday morning crash in Manor. An 11-month-old infant and a 2-year-old child were among those rushed to area hospitals with critical, life-threatening injuries. State and local authorities are actively reconstructing the scene, and the identities of those involved are currently being withheld.



A two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old woman dead and four others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including two young children, authorities said.

Fatal Manor crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the 11700 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 973 at 3:58 a.m. after receiving an automated crash alert, according to a statement from the Manor Police Department.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found two severely damaged vehicles. In one of the vehicles, police officers initiated CPR on an 11-month-old infant. The infant was rushed by Austin-Travis County EMS to a local hospital, where the child remains in critical condition.

A second child, approximately 2 years old, and an adult male passenger from the same vehicle were also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Firefighters with Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 extricated the driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending family notifications.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement and Accident Team are assisting local police with the reconstruction of the scene.