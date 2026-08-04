Burnet County takes down fixed Flock cameras after 2 get damaged

The Brief Burnet County takes down fixed Flock LPR cameras Auto theft task force reports two incidents involving damage to the cameras There are no known suspects at this time



Burnet County has taken down all their fixed Flock LPR cameras after two incidents of damage.

What they're saying:

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office posted an August 3 memo on social media, saying that all fixed Flock LPR cameras deployed in the county by the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force had been removed.

The memo said that the task force has had two incidents involving damage to cameras.

One was damaged by someone cutting the mounting brackets and cables to the camera, and the other by someone striking the camera and battery with a blunt object and cutting the cables.

The task force has reportedly initiated criminal investigations into the damage, but no suspects are known at this time.