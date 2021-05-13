One dead in Killeen after shooting incident during arrest

The Killeen Police Department says federal and state organizations are investigating a shooting that occurred in Killeen Thursday.

KPD says on May 13, 2021, at approximately 10:35 am, agents with the United States Marshal's Office were serving a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue when shots were fired.

The department confirms one person has been killed.

The US Marshals Office and the Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation.

Investigators say they will continue to process the scene and that there is no immediate danger in the area.