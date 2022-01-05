One person dead in North Austin apartment complex fire

A woman has been found dead after flames tore through her North Austin condo.

According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), calls came in around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from concerned neighbors at an apartment complex off Metric Boulevard. Neighbors had seen flames coming out the windows.

Crews were able to arrive within three minutes, but while they were fighting the fire, they found an elderly woman dead in one of the burning units. No other injuries have been reported, but two cats did die in the fire, says AFD.

AFD crews also noticed that there was a lack of working smoke detectors at this complex.

Three units at the complex were impacted by this fire and five residents were displaced. AFD says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material.

The damages are estimated at $200,000 for the structure and $75,000 for the contents.

