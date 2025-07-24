'Operation Slow Down': Austin police joins TxDOT in initiative to stop speeding drivers

The Brief Operation Slow Down is taking place in Texas The focus is to urge drivers to slow down APD will be teaming up with TxDOT



Austin police is teaming up with TxDOT for "Operation Slow Down."

The focus of "Operation Slow Down" is to urge drivers to slow down. The initiative started July 18 and will continue through August 3.

Drivers face expensive fines, court costs, and higher insurance premiums when you speed.

By the numbers:

According to APD, in 2024, speeding was the cause of nearly 160,000 crashes in Texas.

Nearly 1,500 of those were deadly.

What they're saying:

"To remind motorists that speeding can be dangerous and expensive, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the Lone Star State as they step up their efforts to enforce speed limits during Operation Slow Down. In addition to writing tickets, law enforcement will spend extra time on the roads, reminding motorists not to speed," APD said in a press release.

Safety tips for drivers

TxDOT reminds motorists of these safety tips:

Match your speed to road conditions.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, roads are slick, or road construction is ahead.

Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits.

Remember that fines double if you speed in a school zone or a work zone when workers are present.

Always buckle up—drivers and passengers—day and night. It's your best protection in a crash.