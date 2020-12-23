Oregon homeowner's quick thinking leads police to suspected porch pirate

Oregon police made a porch piracy arrest over the weekend after a Ring doorbell camera captured a man grabbing a delivery package.

Wayne Leach, 36, has been charged with identity theft, mail theft and the unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Police say Leach grabbed the package from the front of a Beaverton residence then sped away with it.

The video from police posted online shows a man getting out of a dark gray 2006 Mazda and approaching the home with a package in hand, dropping it and simultaneously grabbing the one sitting on the porch.

Beaverton Police said 36-year-old Wayne Leach of Gladstone was arrested soon after police responded to a homeowner’s call. (Credit: Beaverton Police Department via Storyful)

The homeowner happened to be home at the time and called 911 with a description of the man and the vehicle.

An officer on call spotted the Mazda as it headed away from the scene and noticed that the driver matched the homeowner's description.

Advertisement

The stolen package was recovered, and it wasn't the only one in Leach's possession, according to police.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.