Attempted kidnapping suspect held by residents until deputies could arrive

The Brief Deputies arrested 28-year-old Christopher Garza after witnesses at Berry Springs Park intervened to stop an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile. Garza is charged with attempted kidnapping and failure to identify, with total bonds set at $103,000. Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and state there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Bystanders at a Williamson County park intervened to stop an attempted kidnapping of a young girl on Saturday afternoon, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Attempted kidnapping stopped by bystanders

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a 911 call at Berry Springs Park, located just outside the Georgetown city limits, at around 1:30 p.m. When law enforcement arrived, they found 28-year-old Christopher Garza being restrained by several witnesses.

According to investigators, the witnesses reported seeing Garza trying to kidnap a juvenile female. The girl’s age was not disclosed.

Garza was taken into custody and then to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained before deputies arrived at the scene.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Matt Lindemann praised the actions of the park-goers in a statement released following the arrest.

"I would like to commend and thank the citizens who intervened and acted swiftly to protect a child from harm," Lindemann said. "While incidents like this are rare in Williamson County, it is truly a blessing that the citizens in the park responded quickly and decisively to ensure a child’s safety."

Authorities stated they believe the attempted kidnapping was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

What's next:

Garza has been charged with attempted kidnapping and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information. A judge set bond at $100,000 for the kidnapping charge and $3,000 for the failure to identify charge.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact their tip line at 512-943-1311 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.