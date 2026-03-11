Body found in Colorado River; Austin police investigating

The Brief A body was found in the Colorado River on March 10 Police said this is an ongoing death investigation This is not being investigated as a homicide



Austin police are investigating after a body was found in the Colorado River on Tuesday.

What we know:

Austin police said on March 10, at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to 12110 Pleasant Panorama View for reports of a body in the Colorado River.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), and Austin Fire (AFD) all responded to the river.

The body was found and removed from the water. They were later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said this is an ongoing death investigation and is not being investigated as a homicide.