Pan Am Hillside Concerts return to Austin

Live music fans rejoice - Austin's longest running free concert series will return this summer starting on Tuesday, July 11.

The 2023 Pan Am Hillside Concert Series, co-sponsored by the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, takes place on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. through the end of the month – July 11, July 18 and July 25. The free concerts will be held at the Oswaldo A.B. Cantu Pan American Recreation Center and Neighborhood Park at 2100 E 3rd St.

This year's inaugural concert, on July 11, will feature DJ Robert Ligues alongside performances from Nova Band, Conjunto Los Pinkys and special guest Susan Torres. Here are the lineups for the rest of July's concerts:

July 18 DJ Wiz JR Gomez and the Conjunto Bandits George Mercado Kaitlyn Perez

DJ Wiz

JR Gomez and the Conjunto Bandits

George Mercado

Kaitlyn Perez

July 25 DJ Old Skool The Tiarras Ruben Ramos

DJ Old Skool

The Tiarras

Ruben Ramos

The concert series will also feature free activities for children, refreshments available for purchase, and Color Guard performances.

Community members of all ages are welcome, and RSVPs are not necessary to join. Additional information is available at www.austintexas.gov and at the ESBMACC Facebook page.