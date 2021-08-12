Paramount Theatre to require proof of vaccination for patrons

Those looking to see a comedy show, concert, or movie showing at the Paramount Theatre will need to have their proof of vaccination handy. Masks will also be mandatory when not eating or drinking in your seat.

The Paramount Theatre announced that all patrons 12 and older will be required to show either a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (2 days) of the show. Proof of vaccination will be matched with your ID and can be shown via physical card, a photo of your card, or app (i.e. CLEAR Health Pass, My Bindle).

The final vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to the show, according to the theater. A negative test receipt must be dated with your full name matching your ID.

Patrons unable to meet these requirements may receive a refund leading up to the day before your show date. Day-of-show refunds are prohibited, according to the Paramount Theatre. You can reach out to the Box Office by email at boxoffice@austintheatre.org or at (512) 474-1221.

