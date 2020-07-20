Parents say COVID-19 cases possibly linked to Keller church camp

article

Some North Texas parents are blaming a Tarrant County church for a rise in COVID-19 cases among teenagers.

Keystone Church in the Fort Worth suburb of Keller hosted its annual church camp earlier this month at a Hill County campsite and photos from the retreat showed no social distancing and no masks visible.

Parents of several campers said their kids were likely exposed to the virus then showed symptoms after returning home.

Keystone Church said in a statement it closely monitored all campers and followed CDC guidelines. It added that families were notified if their child may have been exposed.

The church has deleted all photos of the camp from its Facebook page.

