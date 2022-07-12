Parks across Austin receive grants, awards from Austin Parks Foundation

Austin Parks Foundation (APF) announced ACL Music Festival Grant and Design Services awards to parks across Austin.

A total of $15,600 in grants will fund specific amenities as part of each park's overall vision plan implementation, while $125,000 will go towards Design Services awards to provide the plans that are necessary for the development of and/or improvements within the parks.

A $600 Neighborhood Grant to Overton School/Colony Park District Park in District 1, for outdoor classroom installation and programming sponsorship for participation with PEAS Outdoor Learning.

A $1,000 Neighborhood Grant to West Austin Neighborhood Park in District 9, for the restoration of the park's greenscape.

A $5,000 Neighborhood Grant to Parque Zaragoza in District 3, for the installation of an outdoor community meeting space and classroom.

A $9,000 Community Impact award to Gullett School Park in City Council District 7, for the renovation of their multi-use court.

A Detailed Design Services award, valued at $25,000 for Mary Dawson Pocket Park in District 9, will provide the park the much-needed design work necessary to create a usable space with amenities and improved access.

An Overall Park Planning award, valued at $100,000 for Grand Meadow Neighborhood Park in District 2, an undeveloped park in a neighborhood that is actively working to create a community garden and food forest, as well as a nature play area, but needs a vision plan to create a roadmap for a vibrant, active space for recreation and programming.

Park Design services are intended to provide design options to Adopt-A-Park groups and other community stakeholders, and are in complete coordination with the City of Austin’s Parks & Recreation Department. Austin Parks Foundation currently has three Park Design Services offerings:

General Park Consultation: An on-site consultation to assist park adopters and park stewards with guidance on project planning and general direction

Detailed Design Services: Schematic design with preliminary budgeting which enables applicants to be ready to seek funding and ensure their specific park project is feasible and thoughtfully designed, like a fitness plaza or pavilion

Overall Park Planning: For smaller pocket or neighborhood parks that are undeveloped or lack a vision plan, this enables groups to have a framework for future park improvement projects that are aligned with community desires.

The goal of the ACL Music Festival Grants Program is to expand the reach of Austin City Limits Music Festival’s generosity. Community Impact Grants are designed for large-scale, community-initiated park improvement projects from $5,000 and up.

These funds are meant to enable Park Adopters, park stewards, community gardens, and other park stakeholder groups to make significant improvements to their local parks, trails, and green spaces. Neighborhood Grants are designed for smaller-scale projects and range from $500 to $5,000.

Grant applications for the second cycle of 2022 Community Impact Grants are currently being accepted, and the deadline is Sept. 30. All applications will be reviewed after the deadlines.

For more information about the ACL Music Festival Grants Program and to apply, click here.