Harris County man solicited nudes from underage girls through Snapchat: Hays County sheriff

A Harris County man has been accused of soliciting nudes from underage girls through Snapchat and providing a vape and alcohol to a minor in exchange for sexual favors, according to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The sheriff's office says it got a report in July from a Dripping Springs resident alleging that a man had provided a vape and alcohol to a minor in exchange for sexual favors.

An investigation identified a related case from the Austin Police Department, reviewed digital evidence and identified the suspect as Patrick Zepeda of Harris County.

Officials allege that Zepeda communicated with numerous underage girls through the social media platform Snapchat. Zepeda used the display name "Adrian," under username "acru556." Zepeda also solicited nude images and videos, requested sexual activity, and in some instances, offered "discounts" to victims who complied.

Officials say several victims also reported purchasing alcohol and vapes from Zepeda without complying with his sexual demands.

On Aug. 28, Hays County investigators executed a search and arrest warrant on Zepeda's residence. He was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail for trafficking of persons/engaging in sexual conduct, a first-degree felony.

Bond was set at $75,000, and he has since been released, according to the sheriff's office.

What you can do:

Sheriff Hipolito is strongly encouraging parents to closely monitor their children’s social media activity, as online predators continue to use new and deceptive methods to target minors.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott Zediker at 512-393-7799 or scott.zediker@hayscountytx.gov.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or online to Tip Line.