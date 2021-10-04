PD: 1 detained following shooting at Amtrak station in downtown Tucson

Police say one person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on a train parked at the station in the city’s downtown. Authorities say the scene has been secured and no threat remains.

"The incident was reported as a shooting just after 8 a.m. near 400 N. Toole Ave.," Tucson Police tweeted on Oct. 4. "One person has been detained."

There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The Sunset Limited, Train 2, was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans, and arrived at the Tucson station at 7:40 am, Abrams said. There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members, he said. All have been evacuated to the station.

Police say one person is in custody following a shooting at an Amtrak station in downtown Tucson. (Virtual Railfan/Youtube)

Evan Courtney was in a lounge car when people suddenly came running in yelling "Shots fired!"

"I grabbed my backpack and ran," Courtney told The Associated Press via Twitter direct messaging.

He said he huddled with other passengers while looking out the window. He saw several tactical police officers with assault rifles behind barricades. After 15 minutes, "police ran to us and told us to get out of the car and run in the opposite direction."

The suspect's name has not been released.

Courtney later tweeted a photo of nearly two dozen officers, including two embracing.

Dramatic video on social media taken from a camera at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum shows some of the shooting. Multiple shots can be heard from inside a train before an officer with a canine enters the car. More shots are heard and that same officer is seen fleeing with the dog in tow.

Tucson, home to the University of Arizona, is 113 miles (182 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.







