Pedestrian hit and killed while running across I-35, police say

A pedestrian was killed while he was running across I-35 in North Austin.

The Austin Police Department was notified of a collision in the 14100 block of southbound I-35 around 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, August 29. Officers determined during the preliminary investigation that a green Toyota was traveling southbound on I-35 when it struck a pedestrian who was running across the road.

Police believe other cars also struck the pedestrian after he was initially hit by the Toyota.

No charges are anticipated against any of the drivers involved in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

