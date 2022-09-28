Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in crash; Manor police investigating

Manor police said Lexington St. is expected to be closed for several hours due to the deadly crash.

MANOR, Texas - Manor police are investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County said around 8:14 p.m., a vehicle-pedestrian crash happened in the 100 block of N. Lexington St. between Boyce and Parsons.

A man in his early 30s was found in the roadway and died on the scene, police said.

Officials have not officially identified the victim but said he was a well-known resident and was known to walk in the downtown area.