Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in North Austin

Police are looking for more information on a deadly hit-and-run in North Austin.

Austin police said on Sunday, May 15 around 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a body discovered in the 2200 block of E. Anderson Lane EB.

After a preliminary investigation, police said evidence suggests a vehicle hit the pedestrian, Simon Juan Velez.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 40th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 41 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 39 fatal crashes resulting in 41 fatalities.