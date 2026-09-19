Caldwell Co. deputies locate human remains outside Luling

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The Brief The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating human remains found outside Luling. The remains were found in the 1400 block of Biggs Road. Deputies are working to determine if the remains can be identified and if they are connected to any missing-person cases.



Caldwell County deputies said skeletal remains were recently found outside Luling.

What we know:

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating remains found in the 1400 block of Biggs Road.

What they're saying:

"Additional examination is being conducted to determine if identification is possible and if there are any connections to known missing-person cases," the agency said.

Discovery brings renewed interest in Jason Landry disappearance

Big picture view:

The discovery has led to a renewed interest in the 2020 missing persons case of Jason Landry.

Landry, a Texas State student, was making the trip from San Marcos to Missouri City, just south of Houston, to go home for the holidays.

Landry's car was found crashed into a tree on Salt Flat Road, a dirt road that weaves through oil fields in Luling. His cell phone and clothes were found, but there was no sign of Jason.

Landry's family and volunteers have repeatedly led searches in the area over the years.

Deputies said the remains were found in an area Biggs Road near the intersection of Salt Flat Road.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not said if the remains are connected to Landry's disappearance. They have not yet been identified.