Austin deadly crash: 19-year-old arrested, charged with DUI

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The Brief A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with DUI APD said this is in connection with a single-car crash at Northwest Park on Sept. 12 A passenger in the car died at the hospital



A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with a DUI after a single-car crash in Austin.

Deadly crash in Austin

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 12, at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person who was involved in a single-car crash at Northwest Park, at 7000 Ardath Street.

A 19-year-old passenger, Miles Ellis Longbine, was taken to a local hospital for treatment by friends. Longbine later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old King Anthony Henry, had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash, police said.

Henry was arrested for driving under the influence — minor. Police said more charges may be pending.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.