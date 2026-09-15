Austin deadly crash: 19-year-old arrested, charged with DUI
AUSTIN, Texas - A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with a DUI after a single-car crash in Austin.
Deadly crash in Austin
The backstory:
Police said on Sept. 12, at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person who was involved in a single-car crash at Northwest Park, at 7000 Ardath Street.
A 19-year-old passenger, Miles Ellis Longbine, was taken to a local hospital for treatment by friends. Longbine later died from his injuries.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old King Anthony Henry, had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash, police said.
Henry was arrested for driving under the influence — minor. Police said more charges may be pending.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Sept. 15