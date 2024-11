The Brief Pedestrian killed in a crash Crash happened at intersection of Crumley Lane and Montopolis Drive Pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle



One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Southeast Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, on Monday, Nov. 11, around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to the intersection of Crumley Lane and Montopolis Drive in reference to a crash.

When ATCEMS arrived, they found a pedestrian dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle.

No other information was released.