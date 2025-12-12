Austin yogurt shop murders: Travis County DA files to start exoneration process for initial suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to start the process towards exonerating the four men previously accused of killing four teens at the ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!’ shop in 1991.
This comes after the Austin Police Department announced evidence linking Robert Brashers to the murders.
What we know:
In 1999, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, Maurice Pierce, and Forrest Welborn were charged with capital murder in the 1991 high-profile quadruple murder, sexual assault, and arson case.
Welborn’s case was presented twice to a grand jury, but it was no-true billed.
Pierce was indicted but prosecutors later dismissed the case ‘pending further investigation.’ Pierce was later killed in a police shooting in 2010.
Springsteen and Scott were convicted, but their convictions were reversed in 2006 and 2007 because of ‘constitutional deficiencies during the course of their trials.’ Springsteen and Scott spent 10 years and 8 months in jail.
In September 2025, the Austin Police Department announced that DNA and ballistic comparisons linked Robert Eugene Brashers to the case.
The state is asking the court to ensure Scott, Springsteen, and Welborn are represented by counsel so they can continue with proceedings.
The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis