Expand / Collapse search

Austin yogurt shop murders: Travis County DA files to start exoneration process for initial suspects

By
Published  December 12, 2025 1:50pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Travis County DA's office files motion to start process towards exonerating initial suspects in the 1991 yogurt shop murders
    • The four men were charged with capital murder in 1999
    • This comes after APD announced evidence linking another man to the murders

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to start the process towards exonerating the four men previously accused of killing four teens at the ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt!’ shop in 1991.

This comes after the Austin Police Department announced evidence linking Robert Brashers to the murders.

What we know:

In 1999, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen, Maurice Pierce, and Forrest Welborn were charged with capital murder in the 1991 high-profile quadruple murder, sexual assault, and arson case.

Welborn’s case was presented twice to a grand jury, but it was no-true billed.

Austin yogurt shop murders: APD identifies suspect

Austin yogurt shop murders: APD identifies suspect

Now that a suspect has been named in the decades-old case of the yogurt shop murders, people across Austin are remembering the teen girls who lost their lives. City leaders, law enforcement, and the families of the victims gathered for a press conference on Monday.

READ MORE

Pierce was indicted but prosecutors later dismissed the case ‘pending further investigation.’ Pierce was later killed in a police shooting in 2010.

Springsteen and Scott were convicted, but their convictions were reversed in 2006 and 2007 because of ‘constitutional deficiencies during the course of their trials.’ Springsteen and Scott spent 10 years and 8 months in jail.

Austin yogurt shop murders: DA apologizes to prior suspects

Austin yogurt shop murders: DA apologizes to prior suspects

Four men spent years accused of those murders, but were eventually exonerated. The Travis County District Attorney apologized for their prosecution.

In September 2025, the Austin Police Department announced that DNA and ballistic comparisons linked Robert Eugene Brashers to the case.

The state is asking the court to ensure Scott, Springsteen, and Welborn are represented by counsel so they can continue with proceedings.

The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis

Crime and Public SafetyAustin