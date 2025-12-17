Leander ISD approves plan to close elementary school for 2026-27

The Brief Leander ISD has approved its first ever school consolidation For the 2026-27 school year, Faubion Elementary will close This school closure is due to a budget deficit for the school district



Leander ISD approved a plan to close Faubion Elementary for the 2026-27 school year.

The LISD board of trustees said this is the first time the school district has ever voted for a consolidation plan.

Steiner Ranch Elementary was also being considered to close next year, but after debate among trustees, the school board decided to keep Steiner Ranch Elementary open for at least next fall.

Another consolidation plan could come up next year to potentially close the elementary school in the 2027–28 school year if enrollment thresholds are not met.

Parents, students, and staff spoke before LISD on Wednesday night pleading to not close their schools ahead of the vote.

"You see your decision as a success. I see it as a massive failure," a Steiner Ranch Elementary parent said. "A failure to recognize the greatness within our walls. You can’t understand the special culture we have at our school because you've never taken the time to experience it for yourself."

LISD Trustees’ acknowledged this was a tough decision for the school district.