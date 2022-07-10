4 people displaced, 2 pets killed in overnight fire in North Austin

The Austin Fire Department says an overnight fire at a home in North Austin has displaced four people.

AFD said around 2:13 a.m. July 10 that an exterior deck fire had extended to a two-story home in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. Just after 2:30 a.m., the fire was knocked down.

AFD said around 2:13 a.m. July 10 that an exterior deck fire had extended to a two-story home in the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive. (Austin Fire Department)

As a result of the fire, two adults and two kids have been displaced, and two pets perished in the fire. The damages total $100,000 for structural damages and $100,000 for the contents, says AFD.

The cause was accidental from "an undetermined ignition source on the back patio," says AFD.