Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in SW Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been hospitalized after being critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Southwest Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the crash at Bee Caves Road and Walsh Tarlton Lane at just after 5 a.m.
Officials say CPR was performed on the victim and that the victim was taken to St David's South with critical life-threatening injuries.
No further details about the crash have been released at this time.