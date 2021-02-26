Person critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in SW Austin

A person has been hospitalized after being critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Southwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it responded to the crash at Bee Caves Road and Walsh Tarlton Lane at just after 5 a.m.

Officials say CPR was performed on the victim and that the victim was taken to St David's South with critical life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the crash have been released at this time.

