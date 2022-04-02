Person falls, sustains "lower extremity injuries" at Mount Bonnell Park: ATCEMS

A person sustained non-life-threatening lower extremity injuries after a fall at Mount Bonnell Park, says ATCEMS.

ATCEMS says that around 2:16 p.m. April 2, it was called to respond to a wilderness rescue call, but 15 minutes later, the rescue response was canceled due to the person's location being close to the road.

Hasty teams arrived and made contact with the person, says ATCEMS, which was able to confirm the injuries with rescue medics and Austin fire crews.

ATCEMS says the person will be treated and packaged for extrication in a stokes basket.

