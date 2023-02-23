Peyton Hillis says he 'should make a 100% recovery' after saving his children from drowning

article

Peyton Hillis was discharged from the hospital a month ago, but had kept quiet on his status and recovery.

The former Cleveland Brown saved his children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in January; however, that landed him in the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

He spent two weeks at the hospital while dealing with lung and kidney issues. However, on Tuesday, he sent out a positive update for his first comments since the incident.

FILE-Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium in 2011. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y'all have given me. It's really made all the difference." Hillis tweeted. "I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y'all were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You made all the difference on my recovery."

"I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us. But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I'm a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful."

FORMER CHIEFS ARGUE ERIC BIENIEMY'S LEGACY, LESEAN MCCOY SAYS RACE ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT' A FACTOR IN LACK OF HC JOB

Hillis, 37, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft where he spent his first two seasons. However, he broke out as a member of the Browns, rushing for 1,177 yards on 270 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns in 2010.

Though he didn't make the Pro Bowl that season, he was awarded by being the cover athlete of Madden NFL 12.

FILE-Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He spent the 2012 season with the Kansas City Chiefs before spending his final two seasons with the New York Giants .

While at Arkansas, Hillis played a key role as a pass-catching back. In fact, he had more receiving yards (1,197) than rushing (960) in his four years there — a dozen of his 23 touchdowns came from the ground.