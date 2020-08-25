Pflugerville City Council adopts next year's budget, reducing tax rate

The Pflugerville City Council has voted to adopt the budget for its next fiscal year, which reduces the city's tax rate.

The tax rate will drop to .4863, with the budget reflecting a 3.5 percent increase in city revenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

“In Pflugerville, we are facing a time of unprecedented growth amidst some uncertainty as we navigate a pandemic,” said Mayor Victor Gonzales. “This budget reflects that balance by decreasing the tax rate while investing in the infrastructure that will support our City as it grows. Your City Council is committed to providing the services people need most and improving the quality of life for all residents of Pflugerville.”

The City represents 21.4 percent of a resident’s total property tax bill, so the average Pflugerville homeowner with a $258,167 home would pay $1,255 in taxes to the City. For each dollar paid, 35 cents goes to debt service, 22 cents supports law enforcement, 14 cents supports administrative services, 11 cents supports public works, 10 cents supports community services and 8 cents supports development services.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The city says next fiscal year's budget reflects the increased demand for infrastructure and operational needs of a fast-growing city, and an investment in long-term planning to help manage and sustain its growth. The budget allows for the following:

Advertisement

a transit system pilot program and traffic signal maintenance in response to the state-mandated traffic signal takeover

two new positions, Business Process Analyst and IT Systems Administrator

promotion of two positions, one Office of Community Liaison staff member and the Mechanic’s Helper, from part-time to full-time positions

updates to the existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to assist in managing the City’s operations and reporting more effectively.

seven new positions in Utility Maintenance and infrastructure upgrades to the existing wastewater treatment plant, interceptors, water treatment plant and water lines to support growth as part of the Utility Fund

The budget goes into effect starting October 1, 2020.

For more information on this year’s budget, click here.

For more Pflugerville news, click here.

