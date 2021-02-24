Pflugerville expands services to help with residential winter storm cleanup

The City of Pflugerville has expanded services following the recent winter storm to help facilitate residential cleanup and emergency repairs.

The city will provide free curbside limb pickup for Pflugerville residential trash customers, additional drop-off locations citywide for limbs and construction debris and will waive residential building permit fees to expedite emergency plumbing repairs.

Pflugerville residents who need to be connected to resources or require additional assistance following the winter storm are encouraged to email pfhelps@pflugervilletx.gov or visit pflugervilletx.gov/winterstorm.

Starting February 24 through March 31, curbside limb pick-up fees will be waived for Pflugerville residents and those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) who receive trash service through the City.

Limb pickup is a scheduled pickup for unbundled tree limbs up to four cubic yards that weigh less than 40 lbs. and are no longer than four feet in length. To schedule a limb pickup with Waste Connections, visit wasteconnections.com/austin/schedules or call Waste Connections directly at 512-282-3508.

Other options for limb and brush collection include bundling brush for weekly bulk collection curbside, or visiting the Recycle Center. Through March 31, all fees for brush and limb drop-off at the Recycle Center will also be waived for residents and those living in the ETJ. In addition, the Recycle Center will be open daily from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through March 31.

The City will also provide dumpsters at additional sites for residents of Pflugerville and the ETJ to dispose of construction debris, limbs and brush. The opening date for these sites will be announced once dumpsters are delivered. The dumpsters will be at the following locations:

1849 Park – 16430 Cameron Road

Gilleland Creek Pool – 700 N Railroad Avenue

Pflugerville Recycle Center - 15500 Sun Light Near Way, #B

Dumpsters will be available through March 15 but may be extended based on demand. All of these expanded disposal services are for residential use, not commercial.

City of Pflugerville trash customers can also dispose of appliances (including hot water heaters), furniture, and other large items during weekly curbside bulk trash pickup. For a full list of items accepted, visit pflugervilletx.gov/trashtalk.

To further assist in recovery, Pflugerville City Council approved a plan to waive residential building permit fees and provide flexibility in how inspections can be completed to help expedite emergency repairs.

Through March 31, the city will not charge permit fees related to winter storm repairs to residential structures, plumbing, heating, and cooling, or electrical systems. To further expedite these repairs, the City of Pflugerville will be able to conduct inspections through video chat or video submittal with the exception of electrical, HVAC systems, water heaters, and gas pipes, which will still require in-person inspections.

Any residents with questions about permitting or inspections can contact the City of Pflugerville’s Development Services Center at permits@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-990-6300.

