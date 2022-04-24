City of Pflugerville holding first public meeting for Downtown East Project

The City of Pflugerville will hold its first public meeting for the Downtown East Project on Wednesday, April 27 from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting will be held at City Council Chambers, located at 100 E. Main St. Suite 500.

At the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to explore project information boards, give feedback, view a presentation at 7 p.m., and meet the project team.

The Downtown East Project is a public-private partnership aiming to develop the 29-acres at the northwest corner of FM 685 and E. Pecan Street, known as the Pfluger Tract. The city says there is potential to include a municipal complex and recreation center.

According to the city, this is just the start of a long process of defining this vision. Following community input and engagement, the next steps include developing a conceptual plan and exploring market driven opportunities before bringing the vision to life.

For an overview of that process, click here . To see the adopted project goals, click here .