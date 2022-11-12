Pflugerville ISD middle school teacher on administrative leave after 'inappropriate conversation'

A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced of him describing himself as "ethnocentric".

The teacher has not been identified but he is a teacher at Bohls Middle School.

Video posted on social media shows the teacher, who is white, saying at one point that he believes his race is superior to others.

The comments were made in a classroom with students.

Pflugerville ISD released a statement saying they were "aware of an inappropriate conversation" and that the "interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district."

The district went on to say that "the advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable."

The full statement from Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian that was released on November 11 is below:

We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.

Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.

Staff checked in with students today. Our counselors and administrators are always available if your student wants to discuss this situation further.

We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation; this could be to a parent, a teacher, or a counselor. If you see something, say something.

We apologize for any undue stress or concern this has caused. As always, we appreciate the support of our families and community.

