Pflugerville SWAT situation at apartment complex ends peacefully

The Austin Police Department says its SWAT team was called to a Pflugerville apartment complex overnight. Police got calls about shots fired at the Lakewood Apartments just before 8 p.m. on February 6. They say the suspect opened fire from his apartment into a nearby unit.

Officers tried to contact a man barricaded inside an apartment but were unable to so the SWAT team was called in after about two hours. A little after 1:30 a.m. this morning, the suspect got out of the apartment and surrendered.

APD says the suspect is facing deadly conduct charges. Officials say no one was hurt, but some nearby apartments were evacuated.

