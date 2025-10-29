City of Pflugerville names new police chief

The Brief Pflugerville names new police chief Willie Richards brings more than 3 decades of experience to the city Richards will officially join the department in December



The city of Pflugerville has a new police chief.

New police chief in Pflugerville

What they're saying:

Willie Richards was appointed the city's new police chief on Oct. 28.

The city says he brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience and leadership, most recently serving eight years as the Assistant Police Chief for the City of Round Rock.

Willie Richards (City of Pflugerville)

"Chief Richards’ depth of experience, collaborative leadership style and true desire for the Police Department to reflect the community it serves make him an outstanding fit for Pflugerville," said Mayor Victor Gonzales. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a passion for community outreach, servant leadership and empowering others. We are confident that his heart for service, commitment to integrity and ability to bring people together will strengthen our department’s tradition of professionalism and dedication to the community."

Richards says he lives by three core principles that he hopes to exemplify within the Police Department: humility, integrity and service.

"I have been committed to this profession and this region my entire life...My work is the community that I get the privilege and the honor to serve," Richards said in a release. "I will earn that and continue to sustain that privilege of serving."

Richards also identified his top three priorities as the incoming Chief: how the department engages with the community, evidence protocol evaluation, and short-term and long-term strategy development.

Chief selection process

The City, in partnership with CPS HR Consulting, conducted an extensive nationwide search to select the next Chief of Police.

From a pool of 65 applicants, three finalists were chosen through a comprehensive interview process.

The City then hosted a public meet-and-greet to give community members an opportunity to engage with finalists and share feedback to help inform the final selection.

Finalists also met with a community stakeholder panel including representatives from the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce, Pflugerville ISD and its police department, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation, local business owners and other community members.

Richards' career

Richards has held a variety of leadership positions, including Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division (2015–2017), Commander of the Administrative Training Division (2012–2015) and Commander of Patrol (2008–2012).

He also served as Lieutenant of Patrol (2003–2008), Sergeant of Patrol and Administrative Services (1998–2003), and began his tenure as a Police Officer in 1995. Richards served with the Texas Department of Public Safety Capitol Police (1993–1995) and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (1991–1993).

Richards also served in the United States military from 1988 to 1997.

Richards holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University.

What's next:

Richards will officially join the department in December with a swearing-in ceremony to be held at a future date.

Appointment comes after previous police chief abruptly retired

Dig deeper:

Richards' appointment comes almost five months to the day after former Police Chief Jason O'Malley abruptly retired.

O'Malley retired from his role on Thursday, May 29 and the city said at the time there was an administrative investigation underway that named him. He had served as police chief since Sept. 2021.

The city did not release any details about the investigation in which O'Malley was named.