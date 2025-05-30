Pflugerville police chief retires amid administrative investigation

article

The Brief Pflugerville Police Chief Jason O'Malley abruptly retired on Thursday, May 29. The city confirmed O'Malley's retirement is amidst an ongoing investigation, though no details were released. Lieutenant Chet Vronka will now lead the department while the city begins the process of selecting a new police chief.



The chief of the Pflugerville Police Department abruptly retired this week and now, the city says he is under investigation.

What we know:

The City of Pflugerville tells FOX 7 that Jason O'Malley retired from his role as police chief on Thursday, May 29.

The city says there is an administrative investigation in which the police chief is named.

O'Malley has served as Pflugerville's police chief since Sept. 2021. He joined the department in 2020.

Jason O'Malley

Lieutenant Chet Vronka will lead the department until the city can select a new chief. Vronka has been a member of the Pflugerville Police Department since June 2001.

What we don't know:

Pflugerville did not release any details about the investigation in which O'Malley is named.

The city only said it does not comment on active investigations.

What's next:

The city of Pflugerville says it will begin a selection process for a new police chief.