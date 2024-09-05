Pickpocketing in downtown Austin on the rise: report

The brief Data from the Austin Police Department is reporting a drastic rise in pickpocketing in the Red River Cultural District.



A drastic rise in pickpocketing and stolen phones has been reported in a new spot, the Red River Cultural District.

It has been a problem around the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October and SXSW in March. Now, new reports have been filed about thefts near Stubb's BBQ in Downtown Austin.

According to the APD Crime Statistics website, 440 people have been pickpocketed so far this year.

Mia Thompson is a student at the University of Texas in Austin. She said she is aware of crime happening in the city.

"It's definitely like something me and all my friends have to worry about," said Mia Thompson. "We have to, like, take extra precautions, you know, with, like, our wallets and our purses."

A recent Reddit post warned others to be cautious after they wrote about their experience. The post stated 20–30 people had their phones stolen during the Jpegmafia concert at Stubb's BBQ on Red River Street.

APD did confirm with FOX 7 Austin that a police report had been filed.

Nathan Smartt said he is not too worried about people stealing from him.

"I walk around with all of my most important belongings in my pockets, and it's definitely not something I think about," said Nathan Smartt.

The Reddit post went on to read that the person has lived in Austin their entire life, and they have been to hundreds of shows at Stubb's BBQ and never had this issue before.

Gabe Wolf said he is cautious when he goes out in Austin because certain areas are worse than others.

"On Sixth Street, especially downtown, more phones or wallets get pickpocketed," said Gabe Wolf.

Pickpocketing is more likely to happen at a crowded venue when people are not paying attention.

Israel Pereyra is a former student at UT and recalls when one of his friends was pickpocketed.

"When I was a student, I remember a lot of my friends were worried because we all have lanyards," said Israel Pereyra. "One time it actually did happen to one of my friends where our lanyards were pulled, and I'm a bigger dude and, so I couldn't chase him down."

The data consistently shows a peak of reports being filed during the month of October. With the ACL Music Festival coming up, the city could soon see another spike.

"Especially with ACL coming up, it's definitely like something me and all my friends have to worry about," said Thompson.

Each student who spoke with FOX 7 shared different tactics they use when they go out.

"I share my location with my mom and a couple of my friends," said Smartt. "If I ever lose my phone, they can track it."

"I know a lot of my friends tie their purses, so while they don't have access to it, they use their phones with Apple Pay, and they just keep it all safe, so people can't access it," said Thompson.

Some methods used by pickpocketers include "accidentally" bumping into you or swapping one phone in your pocket with a similar object.

Sometimes, they will even work in pairs, and one person will distract you while their partner snags your wallet.