Pizza delivered to wrong Detroit house leads to shootout that injured 5, including 2 teens

A pizza delivered to the wrong Detroit house led to a shootout Thursday night.

Sources say a pizza was ordered to a home on Penrod near Schoolcraft and the Southfield Freeway. However, that pizza was delivered to the wrong house, and the people who got the errant delivery ate the food.

When the people who ordered the pizza confronted the neighbors who ate the pizza, yelling turned to gunfire.

As many as 30 rounds were fired during the fight, and five people, including two 14-year-old boys, were shot.

One of the teens was shot in the abdomen, while the other was struck in the face. A 31-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and leg, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg, and an 18-year-old man was hit in the hand. All victims are listed as stable.

"We had parents showing up in tears not knowing if their child was safe," said Quincy Smith, with Ceasefire Detroit. "The community needs to understand this isn't normal. We shouldn't get used to hearing a 14-year-old is dead, a 14-year-old got killed, a 14-year-old got shot."

Read Next: Teen shot, killed as friends reenact robbery scene inside Detroit home

Ten people were taken into custody, including several teens, at the scene. All but one man was released. Police say one of the victims who was shot may have been a shooter.