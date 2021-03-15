Plumbing supplies still difficult to find following winter storms

If you’re looking to get some pipes repaired at your home, you may have to wait a while.

Local plumbers are still dealing with homes damaged during the winter storms, and one of the big issues right now is getting supplies.

"We’ve worked straight through the last two weekends," said Plumbinator head plumber Mickey Wolmack. "We did have to take a Sunday off to let my guys rest and come back but we’ve been working from 8 to 9 or 10 at night and I got five trucks going."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Following the winter storms last month, he received thousands of calls from homes needing repairs, with most of the damage coming from busted pipes. "We’ve been running into a lot of C PVC which just shatters like glass," said Wolmack.

Since so many homes need repairs, it’s draining resources. "They are coming in but as soon as they hit the shelves they’re gone," Wolmack said, adding that it could be days, weeks, or even months to get certain parts.

Advertisement

Wolmack said homes in the central Texas area just aren’t built to handle the conditions residents saw last month.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"When you hit 3° there’s pretty much nothing you can do, everybody did what they were supposed to but it was just too much for our system. The power going off that didn’t help at all either. That was the kiss of death for a lot of people's homes," said Wolmack.

For those still waiting for repairs, Wolmack is urging patience. "We’re doing everything we can to get to people."