The Brief A chase involving a stolen truck ended with a crash in Austin on Thursday morning. The F-250 crashed into a Cap Metro bus in the intersection of 53rd Street and Duval Street. 3 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A police chase ended in a crash in Austin on Thursday morning.

Chase ends in crash

What we know:

The Austin Police Department says around 11 a.m. a stolen Ford F-250 fled from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The chase started near Airport Boulevard and East 51st Street. The truck driver was able to escape the sight of the trooper, before it was spotted by another near Airport Boulevard and East 53rd Street.

Video from FOX 7 viewer Cary McCall shows the truck slamming on its brakes before driving off in a different direction. The driver was being pursued by multiple DPS troopers.

"I was at the intersection of Airport and Bruning about to turn left and heard the wheels screeching, and then the truck just did a big 180," said Cary McCall.

"It was crazy," said McCall. "It was like, well, I guess there is a major chase going on, and that just passed me by about three inches. I'm glad I wasn't involved."

The F-250 eventually hit a Cap Metro bus in the intersection of East 53rd Street and Duval Street. The bus then crashed into another vehicle, which then collided with a telephone pole.

"I'm sad that that happened, and I hope everybody is okay in that, and I hope he's caught," said McCall.

Two suspects from the stolen truck ran from the scene. The driver was eventually arrested. The passenger is still on the run.

DPS troopers are working to identify the passenger.

Five people were injured in the crash. All are considered to be minor. Three of the injured were taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Information about when the truck was stolen and where it was stolen from has not been released.

The name of the arrested suspect has not been released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.