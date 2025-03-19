WATCH: Missing Texas teen rescued, suspect arrested after Florida chase

The Brief A missing Texas teen and male suspect with warrants were found in Florida after an intense car chase. The 19-year-old suspect from El Paso was wanted for 5 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The missing 16-year-old was found safe.



A missing Texas teenager was found, and a suspect was arrested after a dramatic police chase in Florida.

Florida chase ends with arrest

What we know:

On March 15, deputies from the St. John's County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a black Nissan Altima with a plate connected to a missing teen girl from Texas. Law enforcement was also informed that the man she was with, 19-year-old Jesus Esteban Arellano, was wanted for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off.

The sheriff's office released video of the chase.

It shows law enforcement using a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the Altima.

After the vehicle was stopped, law enforcement officers can be heard telling Arellano to open the door slowly and to keep his hands up.

In addition to Arellano’s warrants out of Texas, he was charged by Florida deputies with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, giving a false name, and driving without a license.

Records show Arellano is from El Paso.

Missing teen recovered

The missing 16-year-old girl was found safe inside Arellano's car.

An officer in the video can be heard telling the girl, "Just sit back here, we're going to try to get you down and get you situated so we can get you back to Texas, okay?"

What we don't know:

The connection between the girl, who is not being identified because of her age, and Arellano is not clear.

Records show the teen is also from El Paso.