Police identify victim killed in North Austin shooting; APD asking for tips

Police have identified a man killed in North Austin.

This is the Austin Police Department's fourth homicide investigation of 2026.

What we know:

Police said on Jan. 11, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots at 9616 North Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Cam Ron Perkins. He died at the scene.

The investigation showed Perkins was shot, and the suspect left the area in either a black Dodge Charger or a black Dodge Challenger.

If you have any tips or possible evidence, you can submit them by scanning the QR code below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.