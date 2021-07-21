Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Authorities in pursuit of suspected stolen van in downtown Los Angeles area

By KJ Hiramoto
Suspected stolen van leading CHP on chase across Los Angeles

SkyFOX was over downtown Los Angeles when a suspected van was leading CHP on a chase.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are in pursuit of a vehicle in the downtown Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect driver, who is accused of stealing the white van, is leading the California Highway Patrol on a chase that started in downtown Los Angeles.

2c20b74d-snapshot (2)

Earlier in the chase, the suspect had led Torrance police on the pursuit before CHP took over.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

